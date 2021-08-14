The second Test between India and England moves into the third day. England will resume on an overnight score of 119 for three as they trail India by 245 runs. Captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are at the crease on 48 and six respectively. England will be looking to get close to India’s total while the visitors will be looking to bowl out the home side as early as possible. Stay tuned for IND vs ENG 2nd Test day 3 live score updates. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

India were bowled out for 364 in their first innings after James Anderson scalped his Test career’s 31st five-wicket haul. KL Rahul with 129 runs was top-scorer for India. England’s response wasn’t that great as Mohammed Siraj struck back to back to remove Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed. His strikes left England tottering at 23/2.

Rory Burns and Root then added 85 runs for the third wicket. Burns, however, fell to Mohammed Shami near the close of play with score reading 108/3. Root and Bairstow then made sure no more loss is inflicted to the home side. Haseeb Hameed Dismissal Video: Watch Mohammed Siraj's Sensational Delivery To Clean Bowl England Batsman.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.