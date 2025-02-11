IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: With the series already in India’s pocket, the India National Cricket Team takes on the England National Cricket Team in the third and last One-Day International (ODI). This is the last match for both the teams before ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 match has a start time of 01:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Preview: Virat Kohli’s Form in Focus As India Cricket Team Eyes ODI Clean-Sweep Over England.

England have been outplayed in both the ODIs so far and the visitors certainly look out of pressure to get back to winning ways ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Captain Rohit Sharma smashed 119 in the second ODI as he made his way back to the form. On the other hand, Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI, had a poor outing in the second ODI. The senior batsman will be looking to score some runs before heading to Dubai for CT 2025. In the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI, we have picked seven players from India and four from the England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Indian Cricket Team Urges People To Join ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Phill Salt (ENG).

Batters: Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND) and Shubman Gill (IND).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Harshit Rana (IND).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Phill Salt (ENG), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Adil Rashid (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Harshit Rana (IND).

