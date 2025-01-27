The India national cricket team has a 2-0 lead in the five-game series against the England national cricket team. The third T20I will be played at Rajkot with teams arriving the venue. England announced the playing XI for the match and opted for the same side that played in the second T20I. England playing XI in 3rd T20I against India - Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From India Against England Clash.

England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Announced

We have named an unchanged team for our third T20I v India as we look to pull one back in the series 🙌 The game will get underway at 13:30 GMT (19:00 local) in Rajkot tomorrow ⏰ pic.twitter.com/5LQJPO3s5B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2025

