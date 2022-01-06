An exciting day brings another in the 2nd Test as India and South Africa are heading into Day 4 of the contest at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. The day's play would start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The third day's play turned out to be quite an exciting and competitive one, something that has set the course of the game to follow. India got off to a rollicking start with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scoring fifties apiece to put all the pressure on South Africa. But Kagiso Rabada turned things around for this side with a three-wicket burst, removing both well-set Rahane and Pujara and also Rishabh Pant, who would rue his poor shot selection. India did manage to set a target of 240 runs largely due to Hanuma Vihari, who held one end tightly and ensured that he gave his bowlers something defendable to bowl at. Virat Kohli Spotted Cheering for Team India from the Sidelines During India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 Day 3

South Africa in response, did not back down from the challenging total and they too started well with Aiden Markram and skipper Dean Elgar putting on 47 runs for the first wicket before Shardul Thakur dismissed the former. Elgar was joined by Keegan Petersen as the hosts continued scoring in a brisk manner before Ashwin got rid of the young right-hander for 28. At stumps, Elgar stood strong while batting on 46 and he had Rassie van der Dussen accompany him at the crease for 11 runs. India have 122 more runs to play with and they would aim at some early wickets which would put some pressure on the Proteas. Without early wickets, South Africa look to be placed well for a victory, provided they continue to have Elgar fighting it out in the crease. An interesting day's play awaits us! Caught on Stump Mic: 'You Guys Are Giving me Heart Attack Every Over' Umpire Marais Erasmus to Indian Cricket Team (Watch Video)

When is India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 4 will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 6, 2021 (Thursday). The day has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2021 Day 4?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 2nd Test online.

