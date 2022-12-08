India Women (IN-W) is all set to square-off with Australia Women (AU-W) in the first T20I of the five-match series on Friday,9 December at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The opening encounter of the series will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IN-W vs AU-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Women's team of India had a thriving season in the shortest format this year. A series win against Sri Lanka in June to conclude as Silver medal holders in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Championship in August, followed by emerging as record breaking 7th time Asian Champions in October, the Harmanpreet Kaur led side has been one of the dominating teams in the Women's T20I cricket. Meanwhile, number one ranked women's side Australia has a huge victory of Commonwealth Games Cricket Championship 2022 backing them, where the Alyssa Healy led contingent registered a thrilling victory over India in the summit clash to win the gold medal. The strong outlook of both the teams will make the opening clash an interesting one, while both will attempt to outweigh the other to attain the early momentum in the series.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (AU-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2022 Women's T20I Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Ellyse Perry (AU-W),Shafali Verma (IN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) could be our all-rounder.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Jess Jonassen (AU-W), Megan Schutt (AU-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (AU-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Beth Mooney (AU-W), Ellyse Perry (AU-W),Shafali Verma (IN-W),Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W),Renuka Singh Thakur (IN-W), Jess Jonassen (AU-W), Megan Schutt (AU-W).

Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Deepti Sharma (IN-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

