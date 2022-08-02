Barbados Women (BAR-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the 10th match of the ongoing T20 tournament at 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) Birmingham on 3 August 2022 (Wednesday). The match is set to be played in Edgbaston Cricket Stadium and will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Barbados Women vs India Women T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Barbados Women and India Women both have won one out of two matches they played in 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) so far. India Women thrashed Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in their last encounter by 8 wickets. A powerful display of bowling by IN-W got PAK-W all out on 99. In response, IN-W chased down the total in 11.4 overs. Meanwhile, Barbados Women lost their previous match to Australia Women (AUS-W) by 9 wickets. For both IN-W and BAR-W, it's a must win game as whosoever among either of the teams loses will be eliminated from the race of qualifying for semis.

BAR-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kyshona Knight (BAR-W) can be taken as Wicket-keeper

BAR-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

BAR-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hayley Mathews (BAR-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be our all-rounders

BAR-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shamilia Connell (BAR-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W), Meghna Singh (IN-W), Aaliyah Alleyne (IRE-W) could form the bowling attack

BAR-W vs IN-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kyshona Knight (BAR-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W), Hayley Mathews (BAR-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Shamilia Connell (BAR-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Radha Yadav (IN-W), Meghna Singh (IN-W), Aaliyah Alleyne (IRE-W).

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your BAR-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Hayley Mathews (BAR-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

