India Legends would like to extend their winning run as they take on England Legends in Match 9 of Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday (March 9). While India leads the team standings with three wins in as many games, Kevin Pietersen’s England have emerged victorious in the opening clash. Hence, the winning streak of one side will surely be ended in the upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, match timings and other details of the IND vs ENG match. Virender Sehwag Swashbuckling Knock of 80 Runs Leads India to Stunning 10-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh in Road Safety Series T20I 2021.

Both India and England are coming off victories over Bangladesh, but the challenge will indeed be much more formidable in the upcoming fixture. Dashing opener Virender Sehwag shone for India in the last game, and the Three Lions must vary him. At the same time, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel did commendable jobs with the ball. On the other hand, Chris Tremlett’s shone for England with the ball before Kevin Pietersen’s quick-fire knock completed England’s victory. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

When is India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

India Legends vs England Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 9, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of India Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of India Legends vs England Legends on TV.

How to Watch India Legends vs England legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the India Legends vs England Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha(w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).