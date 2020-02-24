India Suffer First Defeat in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21, Twitter Reacts After Virat Kohli and Co’s Crushing Loss to New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand defeated India in the first of the two-match Test series to take a 1-0 lead. The hosts crushed India by ten wickets after being set just nine runs to win. The defeat was India’s first in the eight ICC World Test Championship matches played thus far. With this win, New Zealand moves to fifth place on the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 points table. The visitors were once again bowled under 200 as Tim Southee scalped a five-wicket haul. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Full Scorecard.

After securing the massive 183-run lead in the first innings, New Zealand bundled out India for just 191 runs. Mayank Agarwal was top-scorer for India as he posted a half-century. The rest of the batsmen simply failed to put up a significant contribution as New Zealand bowlers continued their good work. Apart from Southee’s five-wicket haul, Trent Boult picked four wickets as well.

Openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell then scored the nine runs in just 1.4 overs as New Zealand took an unassailable lead in the two-match series. Fans were disappointed to see India lose without putting any fight, and the disappointment was very well visible with their reactions. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Match Report: Tim Southee Picks Five-Wicket Haul As Kiwis Thrash Visitors by 10 Wickets.

*India wins* Kohli : Every game is important for us. * India loses* Kohli : ODIs are not relevant. Focusing on t20. *India wins* "Toss isn't important, we should play good cricket " *India loses* Toss was Very important. Captain clueless for you. @imVkohli. #NZvIND — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 24, 2020

Trying to find positives

The only positive, if I really, really think, from this match is that we don't have to wake up early on the 5th day. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 24, 2020

India lost all matches post T20I series

So that T20 series win was fluke or luck? @imVkohli #NZvIND — Aafaq Ahmad (@aafaq__ahmad) February 24, 2020

What not!

Drubbed, smashed, humiliated.. well played New Zealand.. #NZvIND — Chirag Gahlaut (@ChiragGahlaut) February 24, 2020

Underrated beats overrated!

Finally this grossly overrated Indian Cricket Team has been shown its true worth by the grossly underrated NZ cricket team #NZvIND @BCCI Time to ask @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc some hard questions @BCCI @SGanguly99 — Amogh Chaphalkar (@chaphya) February 24, 2020

This was New Zealand’s 100th Test win and also their third ten-wicket win over India in Tests. Interestingly, under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, this was India’s only second defeat in Tests after batting first.