India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia have taken control of the second Test against India. At stumps on day 3 of the Pink Ball Test, India were reeling at 128/5 in their second innings as the visitors still trail by 29 runs. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the two unbeaten batsmen at crease batting on 28 and 15 respectively. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 day 3 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Travis Head Opens Up On Confrontation With Mohammed Siraj After His Dismissal in IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Says ‘I’ll Stand Up for Myself’ (Watch Video).

In response to India first innings total of 180, Australia posted 337 and secured a valuable lead of 157. Travis Head scored a brilliant century yet again. The left-hander apparently was top scorer with 140 runs. Apart from head, Marnus Labuschagne scored 64. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets each.

India once again lost top-order cheaply and were reduced to 66/3 with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli back in the hutch early. India then lost two more wickets and lost half the side for just 105 runs. Before close of play Pant and Nitish made sure no more damage was done.

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2024 continues to take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The action on day 3 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, which is a day-night Test, will begin from 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cheteshwar Pujara Slams Indian Bowlers for Failing to Exploit Travis Head's Weakness Against Short Balls.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 Day 3?

India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024. Please note, no IND vs AUS free live streaming is available online.

