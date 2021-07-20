Indian bowlers Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar were seen playing for County Select XI against India in a three-day warm-up match on Tuesday and fans were left wondering as to why this has happened. Reports revealed that the Indian team wanted their reserves to get more exposure and match experience and hence these two players were seen featuring for County Select XI. It was also reported that though Khan and Sundar would play for the county side, they would head to the Indian dressing room during breaks. India vs County Select XI Practice Match: Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar Playing for County Side in Warm-Up Game

Some sources also reported that two players from County Select XI were unavailable. One had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person while the other one sustained an injury. Fans were left in confusion and they took to Twitter to express their feelings.

Indian players everywhere:

What a time to be an Indian cricket fan! There are 24 players playing for India in an ODI and a FC game right now. And Kohli, Rahane, Ashwin, Ishant, Shami aren't in those 24. The depth is insane! PS: We have so many players that two are even playing for the opposition😅 #SLvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 20, 2021

Wait, what?

Avesh Khan is playing for Durham, wait what? pic.twitter.com/nsRwnNwFI2 — Mr. Critic 2️⃣.0️⃣🎭 (@ChiragA45) July 20, 2021

Interesting, isn't it?

Avesh Khan is bowling for the County XI? Interesting. — FCPUI 🇮🇳 (@Rnb129) July 20, 2021

Who can forget about this famous Golmaal meme?

Why and how is Avesh Khan playing for England?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ml3szkAA49 — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) July 20, 2021

This is nice:

Oh wow! Avesh Khan and Washi to bowl for county. This is nice. (No idea what to hashtag it as, but guess this will be that match thread) — Complan Gael (@__ImPK) July 20, 2021

This Twitter user had a question:

Has Avesh Khan forgotten which team he’s playing for? — ananya (@annoynya) July 20, 2021

Wrong people at the wrong places:

Avesh Khan bowling at Durham Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling at Colombo 🇮🇳🇱🇰 Wrong People At The Wrong Places!#SLvIND #INDvsSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BHcjLVsYCR — Rishi Tulaskar (@itsjust_rishi) July 20, 2021

