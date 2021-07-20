Indian bowlers Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar were seen playing for County Select XI against India in a three-day warm-up match on Tuesday and fans were left wondering as to why this has happened. Reports revealed that the Indian team wanted their reserves to get more exposure and match experience and hence these two players were seen featuring for County Select XI. It was also reported that though Khan and Sundar would play for the county side, they would head to the Indian dressing room during breaks. India vs County Select XI Practice Match: Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar Playing for County Side in Warm-Up Game

Some sources also reported that two players from County Select XI were unavailable. One had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person while the other one sustained an injury. Fans were left in confusion and they took to Twitter to express their feelings.

