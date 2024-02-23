India and England are set to write a fourth chapter in what has been a fascinating Test series so far. Rohit Sharma and his men have shown a lot of character to bounce back in the series after suffering a stunning defeat in Hyderabad. Two big wins--by margins of 106 runs and 434 runs respectively--have seen India take a 2-1 lead as the action shifts to MS Dhoni's den in Ranchi, all eyes would be on the hosts who would look to seal the series. For Ben Stokes, it would be a real test. A lot has been said about England's Bazball approach in Test cricket and debates around the same emerged after the visitors were humbled by 434 runs in Rajkot. But Stokes is expected to stick to the philosophy which has helped England redefine Test cricket. India vs England 4th Test 2024, Ranchi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Fans would look forward to seeing what India's combination looks like, come the fourth Test. Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a big blow for India but the ace pacer, who has been phenomenal in this series, has been rightfully rested. Mukesh Kumar and his Bengal teammate Akash Deep are in the reckoning for taking up Bumrah's position in the side. England have made two changes to their playing XI, with Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed making way for Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, who made his debut earlier in the Vizag Test. England Playing XI for Fourth Test vs India Announced: Shoaib Bashir Replaces Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson In for Mark Wood.

Trailing 1-2 in the series, it would be definitely be a test for England as well as the opportunity for them to show character against a quality side. India on the other hand, would want the youngsters to show up and perform once again like they did in Rajkot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).