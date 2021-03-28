India and England meet in the series finale with both teams eyeing the ODI series. India won the series opener while England tied the series with a six-wicket victory in the second ODI match. India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played on March 28 (Sunday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli’s men can complete a series sweep over England if they win the ODI series. India had earlier won the Test series 4-1 and beat England 3-2 in the T20Is. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the India vs England 3rd ODI match should scroll down for all relevant information. India vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2021: Follow IND vs ENG Full Scorecard and Live Commentary Updates.

Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya were the stars for India in the opening ODI match which they won by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. Krishna was making his international debut for India while Pandya was making his ODI debut and both led India to a magnificent win. Krunal smashed 58 in 31 deliveries and returned with figures of 1/59 while Prasidh picked 4/54 to lead India to victory. But the Indian bowling was completely blown off by Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in the second game. The pair stitched 175 runs in 19.3 overs and helped England chase down 337 in 43.3 overs. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Pune.

India vs England, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played on March 28 (Sunday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can catch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI match on Star Sports. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to follow the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be showing the action live with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs England ODI series. Fans can watch the live streaming online of the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match on Disney+Hotstar in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 3rd ODI 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 3rd ODI match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

