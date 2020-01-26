India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI: NZ Opts to Bat First, Both Sides Remain Unchanged

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I clash between New Zealand and India as both teams remain unchanged. The Men in Blue were phenomenal in the opening game of the series as they chased down a total of 204 with an over and six wickets to spare. The Kiwis will be looking to make a comeback in the series by recording a victory in this match taking place at Eden Park, Auckland. The venue is second on the list of most 200+ scores in T20I encounters, so an exciting clash can be expected between the two teams. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

The resurgence of KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper has been a welcome addition for the Indian team. The right-handed batsman was brilliant in the previous game as he 56 runs off 27 deliveries. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also put in a good shift but it was the innings of Shreyas Iyer that took India over the line. The 25-year-old scored a quick-fire half-century as he guided India to a comfortable win in the series opener. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports.

India Playing XI: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

Hamish Bennett who made his T20I debut for the Kiwi squad after finishing as the highest wicket-taker in New Zealand’s domestic competition had a tough time in the 1st T20I. None of the Black Caps bowlers could make a huge impact on the game except Ish Sodhi who took two crucial wickets and finished the match with the figures of 2/36.

New Zealand Team will be eager to get in the field and win this match to level the series while India, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their great form and secure the series.