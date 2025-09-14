India National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The most-awaited match in Asia Cup 2025, the mother of all rivalries, is set to resume as India take on Pakistan in a Group A encounter. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is set to host the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, which gets underway at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Much has already been talked about the India vs Pakistan match, with many calling for a boycott due to the strained relations between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military conflict. And unlike other times, the hype around the IND vs PAK isn't that much. However, one can be rest assured that there would not be any drop in intensity when India and Pakistan take the field in a bid to gain continental supremacy. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

In many ways, both India and Pakistan are new-look outfits heading into this blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash. For India, there's no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with both the stalwarts having retired from T20I cricket last year after the Men in Blue had clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title in Barbados. Suryakumar Yadav is in charge of the India National Cricket Team now and he has a bunch of promising young stars who are ready to make their presence felt big time. Abhishek Sharma is among those who have become the no 1-ranked T20I batter since his debut in the format last year. Tilak Varma is another such talent. Apart from youngsters, India do possess a lot of experience in Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and the captain himself and it is no wonder why the Men in Blue are touted as favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan are also without two of their most experienced stars in Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The two seniors were overlooked as Pakistan named their Asia Cup 2025 squad some time ago and Salman Ali Agha was tasked with leading the side in what would be his first major tournament as captain of the Green Shirts. Pakistan too have a lot of promising youngsters in their team, the likes of which include Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and also Mohammad Haris among others and there's also experience present in the form of Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

India showed why they are the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025, beginning their campaign with an emphatic win over the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Pakistan, on the other hand, stuttered with the bat against Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener, but their bowlers managed to stamp their authority, paving the way for a dominant victory. Who will come out on top tonight? Stay tuned to find out!

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

