India and South Africa lock horns in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, starting on October 6. With the big names having been rested for the T20 World Cup in Australia, this series offers opportunities for some of the finest young Indian talents, led by the veteran in Shikhar Dhawan. India clinched a historic series win over South Africa in the recently-concluded T20I series and although would have different personnel, they would like to carry on with the momentum gained from the victory. IND Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI 2022 vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow

South Africa on the other hand, have retained most of their players, who competed in the T20I series. There were doubts over the weather, especially in the 2nd T20I at Guwahati but eventually, it did not rain, much to the joy of fans at the stadium. Ahead of the 1st ODI, let us take a look at whether rain will play spoilsport in this game.

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected weather in Lucknow at the time of the IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 (Source: Accuweather)

As seen above, the temperature is set to be around 27-30 degrees celsius. There is an expectation of a downpour at 6 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Also, it is going to be very humid for the players out in the middle.

Ekana Sports City Pitch Report

The pitch at this ground is set to assist both batters and bowlers. Pace bowlers can extract bounce and can find some movement early on. Spinners would also find some purchase on this pitch. Batters too would find value for their shots.

