India takes on South Africa at Perth with the Men in Blue looking to secure their third win of the Group phase so far. After a fascinating win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match, the Men in Blue followed it up with a routine win over the Dutch. They look on course to top Group 2 of the Super 12 phase but the campaign is dynamic and things happen very quickly here. At this moment, South Africa and Zimbabwe look like the one part of the chasing pack. India did defeat South Africa just prior to the T20 World Cup but clearly, the Proteas fire is back at the biggest stage of the tournament and they are looking sharp. On a Perth wicket, there is always assistance for the pacers and both the batting units will be challenged. India versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 4:30 PM IST. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth.

K L Rahul is yet to score big in the tournament and pressure is mounting on the opener to come good against South Africa. Virat Kohli looks like his usual self once again after a gap of two years and when he is in form, he single-handedly can win you games. R Ashwin has established himself in this team and will be the lead spinner. While all eyes will be on the likes of Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department, Hardik Pandya could be the one that ends with the most wickets. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

The form of Temba Bavuma is a major worry for the Proteas but it is safe to say his place in the team is more for the captaincy skill. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller are all power hitters and if they get going, there are not many attacks in world cricket that can stop them. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will get some added bounce here and will pose threat to the Indian batsmen.

When Is India vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs SA game has a start time of 04:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The India vs South Africa match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Fans in Pakistan can watch the telecast on PTV Sports channels.

How To Watch India vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

