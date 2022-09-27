South-Africa tour of India will kick-start with a three-match T20 series as the opening T20 is scheduled on 28 September at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The tournament is essential to both teams due to the fact that T20 World Cup is arriving immediately after the series end. In retrospect, South Africa and India have played 20 times against each other in T20I. India got better off with 11 wins while South Africa managed to win 8 matches. Of 20 matches, only one match ended with no result. As we move into the upcoming series, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India and South Africa in T20Is so far. Buy IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase India vs South Africa Tickets for Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SA, 19 June 2022: No result

In the fifth and final T20 of the five-match series, the steady rains in Bengaluru washed away the decider contest as no result could be furnished and hence, the series was levelled on 2-2.

IND vs SA, 17 June 2022: India won by 82 runs

After winning the toss in the fourth T20 of the five-match series, South Africa invited India to bat first. Dinesh Karthik top-scored 55 off 27 along with Hardik Pandya who made 46 off 31 to aid India put a decent total of 169 runs on the board. In response, except for Temba Bevuma who got retired hurt, the whole South-African side crumbled on 87 in 16.5 overs courtesy to Avesh Khan's commendable spell of 18/4, guiding India to a win by 82 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal managed to scalp two wickets while Harshal Patel and Axar Patel both clinched one wicket each.

IND vs SA, 14 June 2022: India won by 48 runs

South Africa won the toss in the third T20 of the five-match series and elected to field first. Indian openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan gave the team an ideal start with an opening stand of 97 runs. Gaikwad scored 57 off 35 balls while Kishan made 54 off 35 balls. Later, Hardik Pandya also contributed 31 off 21 balls as India managed to put 179 runs on the board from 20 overs. While chasing, South Africa lost an early wicket of opener Temba Bevuma on Axar Patel's last delivery of the third over. Following this, visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to some phenomenal bowling by Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal who scalped four and three wickets, respectively dismissing the whole African side on 131 runs.

IND vs SA, 12 June 2022: South-Africa won by 4 wickets

In the second T20 of the five-match series, South Africa on India's tour, won the toss and invited India to bat first. After losing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the first over of the game, Ishan Kishan alongside Shreyas Iyer managed to stitch a partnership of 45 runs. Ishan Kishan was dismissed on 34 runs by Anrich Nortje which was followed by the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Dinesh Karthik down the order scored a valuable 30 off 21 balls to get India to 148 runs in 20 overs. As South Africa came into bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the early breakthroughs in the form of opener Reeza Hendricks, top order batters Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen. Chahal later bowled out another opener, Temba Bavuma as South Africa were 93-4. However, Heinrich Klaasen's heroics of 81 off 46 at the middle was all that South Africa needed to seal the match by 6 wickets. David Miller supported Heinrich on the other side with his impactful 20 off 15 balls.

IND vs SA, 9 June 2022: South-Africa won by 7 wickets

South-Africa tour to India kick-started with an opening T20 of five-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Visitors after winning the toss decided to field first. India managed to put a towering total of 211 runs from 20 overs on the board courtesy of a sensational inning by opener Ishan Kishan who scored 76 off 48 and many small cameos by the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad (23), Shreyas Iyer (36), Rishab Pant (29) and Hardik Pandya (31). In response, South Africa saw match-winning performance by the middle-order batters Rassie van der Dussen who smashed 75 off 46 and David Miller who scored 64 off 31 to lead the team to a 7-wicket win.

