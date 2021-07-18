India and Sri Lanka take on each other in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. After some of the Sri Lankan players tested positive for COVID-19, the series, which was originally scheduled to begin on July 13, will now begin on July 18 today. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs SL live streaming online and TV telecast details with match time in IST, then scroll down. Sri Lanka vs India 2021: Here’s a List of Milestones Shikhar Dhawan Can Achieve in the ODI Series.

Shikhar Dhawan is in charge of team India which featured young players. The core of Indian cricket team is currently in England preparing for the five-match Test series and thus Dhawan will have to lead relative less experienced side.

On Which TV Channel India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD will telecast IND vs SL cricket in English commentary while Sony Ten 3/HD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers. The India vs SL ODI will be available in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Ten 4/HD. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Colombo: Check Pitch Report of Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 12:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).