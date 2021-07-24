Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, India and Sri Lanka will now face each other in a three-game T20I series. SL vs IND 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International cricket stadium in Colombo on July 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start in the shorter format. Meanwhile, we bring you the Colombo weather and rain forecast from July 25, 2021, for IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Sri Lanka will be rejuvenated after their win in the final One-Day International and will hope they can carry that confidence in the shorter format and record a win over India in the opening T20I. Meanwhile, the visitors have a better head-to-head record and have win three of the last five encounters in the format against the hosts.

Colombo Weather Report

Colombo Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Colombo for SL vs IND 1st T20I 2021 isn’t looking much good as there is a huge probability of rain during the start time of the match. But the showers are expected to pass away later in the day and we can expect an uninterrupted game. The temperatures are likely to be in the late 20 degrees Celcius.

Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa stadium suited the batsmen in the ODIs with batsmen from both sides finding it easy to bat on after getting themselves in. And it is expected that the strip will behave in a similar fashion for the T20Is as well. So a high-scoring game can be expected.

