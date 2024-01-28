IND U19 vs USA U19 Free Live Streaming Online: India Under-19, who have already qualified for Super Six round, takes on the United States of America Under-19 in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match. India are undefeated in the group stage thus far, having won both their two matches. India defeated Ireland and Bangladesh and now will be aiming to stay on top of the group as they face USA, who are win-less thus far. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

Ahead of the Super Six round, India U19 will take this as an opportunity to test some of its bench strength. Meanwhile, USA have an outside chance to make it to the Super Six round but will not only have to beat but have to make sure they do it by a big margin.

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 28, 2024 (Sunday). The IND U19 vs USA U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs USA U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs USA U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels in India. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs USA U19 match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs USA U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

