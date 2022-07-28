Having dominated the ODIs, the Indian team would now aim to stretch their good form and momentum when they take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series, the first of which gets underway on July 29, Friday. The match would be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors would be bolstered by returning stars in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik amongst others. This series would be a very crucial one in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place later this year. IND vs WI: Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Shikhar Dhawan Laud Young Indian Team Following ODI Series Sweep Over Windies (Watch Video)

West Indies on the other hand, would be aiming to find a way to defeat India. After coming close on two occasions in the first two ODI matches, they still weren't able to get over the line. Skipper Nicholas Pooran would have a massive task at hand if he aims to guide his side to a string of positive results ahead of the World Cup.

IND vs WI ODIs Head-to-Head

India and West Indies have battled each other a total of 20 times in T20Is. The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head stats, winning 13 of those matches. Windies have won six with one fixture ending with no result.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Skipper Rohit Sharma and the in-form Hardik Pandya would be crucial components for India in this match. West Indies on the other hand, would rely on their captain Nicholas Pooran and also Alzarri Joseph, who is expected to be in the squad.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The duel between Rohit Sharma and Alzarri Joseph would be fun to watch. Also, the battle between Nicholas Pooran and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can determine the outcome of this game.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Venue

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on July 29, 2022 (Friday).

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Match Timing

The 1st T20I match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 07:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights for the India tour of the West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on the FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Avesh Khan

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Squad not yet announced.

