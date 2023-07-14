Yashasvi Jaiswal (143*) dazzled under the bright Dominica sun as his century on debut put India in a commanding position in the 1st Test against West Indies. The youngster has had to battle a lot of adversity to get to the Indian team and now that he has made it, he surely did grab the opportunity with both hands. He and involved in a record opening partnership for India against West Indies with skipper Rohit Sharma, who too scored a hundred, his 10th in Test cricket. And even after two wickets fell in quick succession, he continued batting with the same flair and composure as he has been doing in First Class cricket for a long, long time. He and Virat Kohli (36*) were undefeated at the crease when play came to an end on Day 2 and the two batters would hope to pile more misery on West Indies. India had a lead of 162 runs at the close of play on Day 2. India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports.

West Indies did find some bit of inspiration from debutant Alick Athanaze, who provided the breakthrough when he dismissed Rohit Sharma right after the latter’s hundred. Jomel Warrican also got one to spin sharply and had Shubman Gill dismissed. But a composed 72*-run partnership between Kohli and Jaiswal saw India end with a commanding 312/2 on the board with the promise of adding much more to this tally. Ideally, India would want to bat just once in this Test match and hence, a lead of around 350-400 would be on their minds. But should the West Indies bowlers put up a good show, things might become a bit interesting. The home side would also expect main spinner Rahkeen Cornwall to be back on the field on Day 3 after he had left the field on Day 2, reportedly due to a chest infection.

See Playing XI of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican