India will be aiming to secure their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they take on Zimbabwe in the Super 12 encounter. The clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on November 06, 2022 (Sunday). Ahead of the IND vs ZIM clash, we take a look at Melbourne weather, rain forecast and pitch report of MCG. India vs Zimbabwe Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Melbourne.

India showed great mettle to defeat Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed match which has put them in a prime position to qualify for the semis. India's final four place can be sealed before the game but otherwise, they will need a win. Zimbabwe also have a remote chance of qualifying but will need to beat India and hope other results go their way. Virat Kohli Celebrates 34th Birthday With Teammates in Australia, BCCI Shares Celebration Video.

Melbourne Weather

Melbourne Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Melbourne on November 05, 2022 (Sunday) is looking promising. The temperature will be in the lower 20 degrees celsius throughout while there is no possibility of rain throughout the duration of the game. However, last-minute acute changes in patterns cannot be ruled out.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The pitch in Melbourne offers consistent bounce and is great for batters to score big runs. India will have the upper hand in the game given the batting arsenal at their disposal. A high-scoring game could be expected on a quick outfield.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).