IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: The India Australia women’s three game T20 series boils down to the final match to decide the winners as the two teams gear up for the finale. While the Indian team brushed aside Australia in the opener, it was the visitors who made a grand comeback in the second game. The hosts could only manage a paltry 130 batting first. The Indian bowlers did try and make a contest but there were never enough runs on the board as the Australians crossed the line with six wickets in the shade. The Indian women’s team will feel they have relinquished the momentum but given the quality they possess; a victory is always around the corner. India W versus Australia W third T20 game will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. India’s Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma Nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for December 2023.

The Indian batting collapsed against Australia in the second ODI with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Varma failing. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma did try and consolidate but lack of partnerships meant they could not have an impact on the innings. Batting will be a key in the final match considering it is a game of high stakes and India will ideally want to bat first and put a good total.

Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, and Kim Garth all picked up brace each against India in the second game and the Australia bowling unit looks much more confident now. In terms of batting, the likes of Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield hold the key for the visitors as the duo have scored consistently on the tour.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India women's cricket team will clash with their Australian counterparts in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, January 9. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24: Kim Garth Reflects on Match-Winning Spell, Says ‘Tried To Learn the Best From Those Conditions’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1, Sports 18 1 HD TV channels. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I online. Expect a close game with toss playing a key role in this contest. The Australians will fancy themselves to get the job done here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).