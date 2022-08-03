After the defeat at the hands of World champions Australia, Indian women's team bounced back in style against arch rivals Pakistan in the CWG Games 2022. This knocked out Pakistan from the games, leaving both India and Barbados on 2 points and vie for the semi-finals spot. Australia have already qualified as they beat both India and Barbados with ease. With high stakes, both these nations will need to calm their nerves and try to play to their potential to march forward. India were dominant against Pakistan and looked good in all departments. They also gave a tough fight to the Aussies in the opener so they do have momentum with them. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Barbados were poor against Australia as they were bundled out for 64 in their quota of twenty overs. Hayley Matthews was the only batter that looked like scoring some runs and managed 18 in the process. Apart from her, all others went out cheaply for single digit scores. The bowling was poor as well as Australia reached their modest target with nine wickets to spare. Barbados management will want their team to forget about the past and try and play some positive cricket against India.

Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav were brilliant for India with the bowl and it was not only the wickets but their economy rate too that kept Pakistan under pressure. The duo will play a crucial role against a Barbados side that is short on confidence at the moment. In terms of batting, India have Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur - two of the best players in the world. IND W vs BAR W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 10 T20I in Birmingham.

When is India W vs Barbados W, CWG 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Barbados Women CWG will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND W vs BAR W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Barbados W, CWG 2022 on TV?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 are set to televise the event in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Barbados W, CWG 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs BAR W match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms. India should get the better of Barbados and secure a spot in the semis this evening.

