IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian Women’s cricket team will take on their England counterpart in a three game T20 series with all games set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It marks a start of a busy international schedule for the team with important games coming up England and Australia. T20 cricket is gaining importance and BCCI is promoting more of it through these fixtures. Coach Amul Mazumdar is in charge of the team and he will want his squad to start the campaign on a bright note. England head into the contest having trained in Oman and they are a quality side. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions to Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women Cricket Match in Mumbai.

Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaaque are part of the T20 squad for England and will be hoping to make their debut. Harmanpreet Kaur has time and again delivered at the big stage for India and the skipper will look to his young squad to rise up the challenge. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma are key attacking players for the hosts and England will do will to keep them quiet.

Heather Knight led England will have Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkey opening the innings while Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt will manage the workload in the middle order. Sarah Glenn is likely to pip Charlie Dean for a place in the playing eleven. India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs ENG W Cricket Match in Mumbai.

When is IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against England Women in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Wednesday, December 06. The IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of India Women vs England Women T20I series. The IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1. For live streaming details of IND W vs ENG W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide the free live streaming of IND W vs ENG W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I online. Toss will play a key role in this match and expect the team batting second to have the edge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).