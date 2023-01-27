The under-19 team of India Women (IND-W) made it to semi-final of the inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup following an awe-inspiring performance throughout the tournament. The Shafali Verma led India will take the centre-stage opposite New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the first semi-final of the U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on January 27 (Friday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The first Knockout of the inaugural season of U19 Women's T20I World Cup will kick-off at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Renuka Singh Wins ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Following an opening scare in the Super Six stage against Australia Women, the Shefali Verma led young Indian side made a fiery comeback in the second and last game of the round two opposite Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Thanks to the substantial net run-rate of +2.844 in group stage, which made the win against Sri Lanka in Super Six stage relevant, as India Women secured one of the four Semi-finalist spot of the opening edition of the U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023. The women-in-blue will be facing the unbeaten New Zealand Women in an all-important knockout match on Friday. New Zealand managed to win all their five matches in the marquee event so far and ended on second place in the group 2 against Australia on net run rate. The Shefali Verma led India could break the winning streak of Izzy Sharp led side and advance into final of the first ever U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 scheduled on Sunday.

When Is IN-W vs NZ-W 1st Semifinal U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semi-final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on January 27 (Friday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The match will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST. Nat Sciver Wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs NZ-W 1st Semifinal U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on TV?

The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semi-final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will Live Telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to follow the Live Telecast of the 1st Semi-final of the U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 between IN-W and NZ-W in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs NZ-W 1st Semifinal U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023?

FanCode will provide Live Streaming of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semifinal U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website.

