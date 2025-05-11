India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: In the final of the ongoing Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, India women's national cricket team will face hosts Sri Lanka women's national cricket team on May 11. The IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final will be the third time these two teams clash in the competition, with the first ODI going in favour of India, and the 4th ODI of the tournament going Sri Lanka's way, making the summit clash a final in every way. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 One-Day Internationals For India, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI.

India Women have been in stellar form this Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, losing just one match, while winning their remaining three quite comprehensively. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pratika Rawal have been India's best performers with the bat, while Sneh Rana has shone with the ball.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, after their opening match loss, made a resounding comeback, winning all their remaining three. Dewmi Wihanga has been a major reason behind Sri Lanka's resurgence, while Harshithe Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera have been the pillars for the batting unit.

When is IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team and Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will take on each other in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final will be played on Sunday, May 11. The IND-W vs SL-W Final ODI 2025 is scheduled to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, and starts at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Series 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XI, Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Tri-Nation Series Match 7

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final on any TV channel. For IND-W vs SL-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 and a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

