Indian All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Reportedly Violates Lockdown Amid Coronavirus, Gets Fined

Rishi Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the 21-day lock lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi amid coronavirus crisis, the people have been asked to stay indoors and avoid stepping out without a pass. The people who step out have also been asked to wear a mask to avoid getting in contact with the deadly virus. Now not many adhere to the directives laid down by the government and here’s one more case of a violation. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rishi Dhawan allegedly violated the lockdown on Himachal Pradesh and even got fined for the wrongdoing. Coronavirus Cases Cross 8000-Mark in India, Death Toll Climbs to 273 With 34 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

The KKR star stepped out in his private vehicle without a pass and obviously got caught by the police. He was asked to pay a fine of Rs 500. The lockdown in India is supposed to last until April 14, 2020. However reports further suggest that with the increasing number of cases in India, the government could once again impose the lockdown all over the country. In some states like Odisha, the lockdown has already been imposed. The number of cases in India is said to have gone beyond 8,000 out of which 716 people have already been recovered. The death toll has increased to 273 people. Yesterday even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the lockdown will be increased.

Talking about Rishi Dhawan, the KKR star made his ODI debut for Team India in January 2017 against Australia and his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in June 2016. Going back to the news piece, we Rishi is yet to speak up on the same. Over to you Rishi!