IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Fans Hopeful of Winning Maiden Trophy, Trend #DelhiCapitals on Twitter; Check Funny Memes and Jokes

Delhi Capitals team. (Photo CredIts: IANS)

With the IPL 2020 just around the corner, Delhi Capitals fans are full of optimism ahead of the showcase tournament. In recent seasons the side from Delhi have been underwhelming in their performances but managed to reach the play-offs last time around - their first appearance past the league stage in seven years. The Capitals fans are in a positive mood ahead of the 13th edition of the competition as their team has added some big-name superstars which include the likes of Shimron Hetmeyer and Jason Roy during the IPL 2020 Players Auction which was held in December 2019 in Kolkata. IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Fans Back Their Team to Win Indian Premier League Trophy in Odd Year, Trend #GoEvenThisSeason on Twitter.

The Delhi side has not lifted the trophy yet but their fans believe that this might be their year after a successful Player Auction. The Capitals have some tried and tested players such as Kagiso Rbada, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in their team and with the added firepower of Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Hetmeyer and Jason Roy they are certainly one of the main contenders for the prestigious trophy this season. The Delhi fans could not hide their excitement after the recent performances from captain Shreyas Iyer in the recent series against New Zealand and have praised the 25-year-old for his batting ability. Delhi Capitals Team in IPL 2020: Names of Players Bought by DC in Auctions and Their Prices, Check Full Squad of Shreyas Iyer-Led Team.

IPL 2020 Incoming

Bhai wait Kar #IPL aa rahe – the #DelhiCapitals Story won’t be the same every season. pic.twitter.com/uvrzvsJWpR — মিনা প্রতীক (@MinaBanjan501) February 3, 2020

Captain Iyer

Same Old Delhi

Great optimism for best season,I still love the confidence of #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/X5nAsardg4 — Narsingh Priyakant 😍😎 (@narsingh095) February 3, 2020

After Every Match

Even they never ever seen this Guys really this is so relatable for #DelhiCapitals fans . pic.twitter.com/JUuQ3A87zK — Anuj (@AnujArya_) February 3, 2020

Shreyas Iyer

#DelhiCapitals reaction when they know that Rabada has only 4 overs in a match. 😜pic.twitter.com/UWLB2yrVSq — Salik Zafar (@salikzafar_) February 3, 2020

Now the Fun Starts

Really love #DelhiCapitals, can't wait to see Rishabh Pant in IPL. pic.twitter.com/GQvUJAln61 — ❤️Barkha ❤️ (@B_seth2) February 3, 2020

Main-man Kagiso Rabada

#DelhiCapitals are seriously too much dependent on Rabada... No other bowling option with them pic.twitter.com/D0ZuO4G0Ad — Bucky barnes (@SalaamRockybhai) February 3, 2020

Delhi Capitals are the only side of the current teams in IPL to have never played in a final and they will be determined to change that this time around. Shreyas Iyer was named as the first team captain last year and under his leadership, they made it into the play-off for the first time since 2012 when they finished third as well. The Capitals will be eager to better their last season in the upcoming edition and lift their maiden IPL Trophy.