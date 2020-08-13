The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin in September this year after the governing council has received the green light from the Indian government to host the cash-rich league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). IPL 2020 was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but as lockdown restrictions have eased in several countries, players and teams have started preparing for the new season. So ahead of IPL 2020, we keep a track of updates and latest news related to the competition. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

The 13th season if IPL will be played in the UAE and it will be the second time that the cash-rich league will be played in the country. Doubts were raised about the tournament taking place this year, but as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was scheduled for October-November was postponed, BCCI decided to host IPL 2020 during that window. MS Dhoni Retirement Not Happening, At Least in IPL; CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Tips Captain Cool' to Play for Franchise Till 2022 Season.

The competition was originally scheduled to begin in March of this year but had to be postponed indefinitely. However, after receiving the official permission, the cash-rich league will go ahead in UAE later this year. Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the matches but they will be played behind closed doors. The official schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be announced.