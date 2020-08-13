Rohit Sharma has unveiled his new look for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 13. The Mumbai Indians’ skipper took to social media to unveil his heavy bearded look as he posted a picture of himself while sweating it out in the gym. Ever since the dates for the IPL 2020 have been announced, the players have started preparing for the same. The Mumbai Indians have already quarantined themselves into respective homes and thus Rohit was also sweating it out in the gym. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings' players have already started submitting their swabs for COVID-19 tests.

IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 13.

The IPL 2020 is all set to start from September 20, 2020, in UAE. The teams are expected to leave by August 20, 2020. The IPL Governing Council has laid down a few norms for the players and the teams will be a part of the bio-secure bubble. Which means the players won't be allowed to communicate or get in touch with anyone outside the bubble. For now, let's have a look at the picture posted by the Mumbai Indians' captain below:

View this post on Instagram Going low only to push yourself higher. A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 13, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

The cricket-starved fans are also eagerly waiting for the tournament to start soon. The IPL 2020 was supposed to happen in March this year but it was postponed due to the pandemic created by the coronavirus. The franchises and the players have been posting updates regularly for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

