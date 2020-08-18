Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are two of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) best bets. The duo has entertained RCB fans in the past despite dismal show by the team. Not just RCB fans, other franchise fans love to see these two in action when they get going. The duo will be in action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of IPL 2020, RCB shared their excitement of seeing these two greats together in acton. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE.

“It’s been a long long wait, but we are this 👉🏻 👈🏻 close to seeing this pair bat together again! 🥳🥳 Excitement,” wrote RCB in the caption section as they shared an old picture of Kohli and de Villiers batting together for the franchise. IPL 2020 Players Update: RCB’s Navdeep Saini and Others Get ‘Quarantine Practice Sessions’ Ahead of Indian Premier League 13.

Here’s RCB’s Post

The IPL 2020 will kick-off the Indian cricket which is currently suspended following the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdown. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite cricketers in action. Since the New Zealand tour, Indian players have not played any competitive cricket.

