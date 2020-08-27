The Indian Premier League 13 will begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE and all the team have reached their destinations. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the players have been quarantined for about six to seven days and the teams like Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have completed six days in quarantine. Which means these two teams would be the ones who would start with their nets session today. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were one of the teams to reach UAE for IPL 2020. Looking at current climatic conditions in Dubai are extremely hot and which is why the teams have opted to sweat it out in the nets in the evening. IPL 2020: Players from Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals Set for First Net Session in Months After Completing 6-Day Quarantine.

During the six-day quarantine period, the players were not allowed to even step out of their hotel rooms. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have already begun sweating it out in their respective hotel rooms and the support staff kept an eye over the progress of the players via a video call. Mumbai Indians also shared the videos of the players sweating it out in their rooms on social media. Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma and others were seen working on their fitness.

This is the first time in 10 years that the entire tournament has been shifted to another country. The last time the entire tournament was shifted to another country was in 2009 where the players flew to Sout Africa to play the second edition of the Indian Premier League. The players will be made to stay in a bio-secure environment to avoid getting in contact with any kind of disease.