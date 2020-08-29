The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is almost 20 days away and the fans are extremely excited for the upcoming edition. We bring to you the live blog of the news related to IPL 2020. The live blog helps our readers to get all the news related to IPL 2020 in brief at one go. Talking about the news related to Indian Premier League 2020, team Chennai Super Kings as there have been reports of a player and a few members of the team being tested positive with COVID-19. No sooner the news came in, the netizens were deeply worried about the rest of the squad. Chennai Super Kings’ Fast Bowler & Support Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of IPL 2020, Worried Fans React With Supportive Tweets!

The fans poured their worry on social media and supported the Yellow Army. The entire team has undergone self-isolation after 12 of their members were have undergone coronavirus test for the fourth time. The results are yet to come out and the name of the players are not yet known. The names of the players could be revealed on Saturday. The team will start sweating it out in the nets from September 1st 2020. Talking about the other teams like Mumbai Indians, they started sweating it out in the nets from last evening and the official account of the team posted a couple of videos where Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out with the players.

The IPL 2020 was supposed to start in March this year, but that didn't happen due to the outspread of the coronavirus. Most of the teams have completed their six-day long mandatory quarantine.

