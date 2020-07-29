The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the IPL 2020 schedule, but league chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed the start date of the T20 league. The IPL franchises are expected to arrive in Dubai mid-August with Indian and overseas players to begin preparations for the league. While some of the foreign players won’t be able to join their respective squads in August, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Chris Gayle could join the team on time. IPL 2020: Anil Kumble’s Experience Should Work Well With KL Rahul, Says KXIP Co-Owner Ness Wadia.

While England and Australian players will be busy with their bilateral series, likely to be scheduled between September 4-15, West Indies and other players from around the world will be busy with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 which starts on August 18 and ends on September 10. Batsman Gayle earlier pulled out of CPL 2020 due to personal reasons, and thus he could well join KXIP squad earlier than some of his Windies teammates.

Gayle, reportedly, wanted to spend some time with his family and kids and thus decided not to take part in the CPL 2020. It was reported that the Universe Boss was away from his family due to the coronavirus lockdown. IPL 2020: Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Hit Nets As Kolkata Knight Riders Get Ready for T20 League’s Upcoming Season in UAE (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether Gayle will be one of the international stars to join their IPL franchise on time. Gayle has played 125 matches in the IPL and before joining KXIP in 2018, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

