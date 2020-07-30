With Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) scheduled to be held from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there is some doubt over the availability of certain overseas players. While England and Australian players will be busy in the bilateral series ahead of the IPL 2020, West Indies players will be playing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Similarly, Sri Lankan players will be busy in the newly launched Lanka Premier League (LPL). The LPL 2020 is scheduled to be held between August 20 and September 20. IPL 2020 Players Update: David Warner, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Other England and Australian Cricketers to Miss First Few Matches of Indian Premier League Season 13?

Only two Sri Lankan players are part of the IPL teams for the 2020 season. Lasith Malinga for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Isuru Udana for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chances are these two players could miss the start of IPL 2020 as the Sri Lanka Cricket officials have made it clear that layers will not be allowed to leave the tournament mid-way to play in another league like CPL 2020 or IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Players Update: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Other West Indies Cricketers to Miss First Few Matches of Indian Premier League Season 13 Due to CPL T20?

So, Sri Lankan players will not only miss the CPL 2020, which will be held from August 18 to September 10, but the start of IPL 2020 as well. It will be interesting to see how many overseas players will be part of the IPL 2020.

