Rishabh Pant has finally returned to cricket training after spending the last few months at home due to the nationwide COVIS-19 lockdown. The dashing left-handed batsman looks in excellent touch as he prepares himself for the IPL 2020. The Indian Premier League season 13 will be played in UAE this year due to the rapid growth of coronavirus cases in India. Pant is preparing hard as he aims to finally lead Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title. In a recent video, Pant can be seen practising the 'MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot' at a sports club in his hometown, Haryana. IPL 2020 Player Update: Chris Gayle to Join Kings XI Punjab Squad Early in Dubai?

Pant was also spotted practising with Suresh Raina recently. The 22-year-old had been staying at Raina’s training centre in Ghaziabad and was last week interviewed by Chennai Super Kings when he and Raina were practising. A recent video shared by the Yugsports club shows Pant hitting few balls at the club’s nets. The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman can be seen practising the helicopter shot. IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Can’t Wait to See Andre Russell and Others ‘Raining Sixes’ in Indian Premier League 13 (View Post).

Rishabh Pant Practises Helicopter Pant

“Pant Helicopter 🚁 is flying and lands out of the park,” the club captioned a short video clip of the India international practising the helicopter shot, a shot popularised by former India captain MS Dhoni. Pant hits the ball perfectly and sends it out over the boundary.

Meanwhile, Pant will be key to Delhi Capitals as they prepare to mount a title challenge in IPL 2020. The Capitals reached the playoffs last IPL and even beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach qualifier 2 but were beaten by Chennai Super Kings and finished the 2019 edition as the second runner-ups. That was the first time in seven seasons that the Capitals had qualified for the IPL playoffs and they will hope they can repeat the feat and take another step this season.

