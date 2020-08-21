Shane Watson has already reached UAE and the team Chennai Super Kings have also left for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020. The mega-event is all set to happen on September 19, 2020, and will be hosted across three major venues in UAE. Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be hosting the matches. Australian cricketer Shane Watson also posted a video on social media and informed the fans that he will be put under and isolation for about seven days. Chennai Super Kings had hosted a week-long camp for then players to get in touch with the game. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

In these difficult times, it is quite important for players to get back in form. The players were facing an enforced break from the cricket due to the outspread of the coronavirus. The team kept on sharing the pictures of the team sweating it out in the nets. Now, let's have a look at the snaps shared by the netizens on social media.

Picture:

Tamil Nadu: Players of Chennai Super Kings, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leave for the United Arab Emirates from Chennai airport for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The event will take place in UAE from September 19, 2020, to November 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ox1Kt86Klb — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja

Shane Watson's video

Harbhajan Singh was the one who was absent from the team as he will be leaving later due to his mother's illness. The players will be staying in a bio-security bubble for the entire tournament to avoid getting in touch with any disease.

