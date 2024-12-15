MI Team 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) are the champions of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the grand finale to lift the glorious title. In the WPL 2024 edition, the Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs but suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five runs. WPL 2025 Auction: When and Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue for Women’s Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

For the WPL 2025 auction, the Mumbai Indians have four slots to fill, including one overseas cricketer. The inaugural edition champion has an INR 2.65 crore purse remaining. During the player retention and released player list, the one-time champion Mumbai retained many star cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr. However, they released Issy Wong, who took a hat trick in the Women's Premier League.

MI Players Bought at WPL 2025 Auction: Nadine de Klerk (INR 30 lakh), G Kamalini (INR 1.60 crore), Sanskriti Gupta (INR 10 lakh), Akshita Maheshwari (INR 20 lakh)

Purse Spent: INR 2.2 Crore

Purse Remaining: INR 45 Lakh

Slots Filled: 18/18

MI Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, SB Keerthana

MI Previous Season Recap: The one-time champion Mumbai Indians finished second in the WPL 2025 points table. They won five games out of the eight they played. In the playoffs, they suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).