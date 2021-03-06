The IPL 2021 is just a few days away and the teams are already preparing for the matches ahead. However, the IPL Governing Council is still looking out for venues for hosting the event. It was initially said that the BCCI has looked for Maharashtra as its venue for conducting the tournament but the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been the cause of worry for the BCCI and now they are looking at Ahmedabad as one of the primary venues. Now, Sharad Pawar, a veteran political has assured full support to conduct the tournament in the state. IPL 2021: BCCI Reportedly Looking to Conduct Playoffs In Ahmedabad After Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra.

Post this, there have been reports that state that the BCCI officials have also met the NCP leader on Thursday. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI acting CEO Hemang Amin and two a couple of officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association were part of the meeting. The meeting had quite a positive outcome. However, the final decision is yet to be made.

Earlier it was said, BCCI has shortlisted Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai as likely hosts for IPL 2021. It was also reported that the playoff matches could be conducted in Ahmedabad. The starting date of the IPL 2021 is yet to be declared. As per previous reports, the IPL 2021 was about to begin on April 11, 2021. The final confirmation from the BCCI about the schedule is yet to be announced. The players from Chennai Super Kings have already started reporting to their franchise as a part of the preparation for the upcoming tournament.

