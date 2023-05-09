Bangladesh and Ireland face-off in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The series is part of 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. And Ireland will be hoping to gain direct qualification into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India later this year. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking for BAN vs IRE live streaming online and live telecast details in India and Bangladesh. IRE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Chelmsford.

Iceland face an uphill battle as they aim to displace South Africa and qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The home side needs to win the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 in order to book their spot automatically. Interestingly, a few months back Ireland and Bangladesh met in an ODI series NAat the latter's home and the hosts walked away with honours, winning the series 2-0.

When Is IRE vs BAN 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the series on Tuesday, May 09, 2023. The match starts at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 02:45 pm. The IRE vs BAN 1st ODI will take place at County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Spot Up for Grabs As Ireland Host Bangladesh in ODI Super League Finale.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IRE vs BAN 1st ODI 2023?

Sadly, the Ireland vs Bangladesh ODI series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast of BAN vs IRE either on Gazi TV or T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IRE vs BAN 1st ODI?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the IRE vs BAN 1st ODI on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. In some regions IRE vs BAN live streaming online will be available on ICC.TV as well. With conditions suiting Ireland, even contest between the two sides is expected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).