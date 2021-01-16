Assam and Bengal take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. This is the fourth game of the tournament for both the teams. Assam defeated Hyderabad in their opening match but then lost to Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Assam vs Bengal and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Makes Debut as Mumbai Knocked Out After Loss to Haryana.

Bengal, on the other hand, have defeated Odisha, Jharkhand, and Hyderabad thus far. The Assam vs Bengal is an Elite Group B contest and will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Assam vs Bengal T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Assam vs Bengal match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1 and its HD channel will provide the live telecast of the Assam vs Bengal T20 match. The live streaming online will be available on Disney+Hotstar and for free streaming fans can access Jio TV app. Is JK vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?

Bengal Squad: Shreevats Goswami(w), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar(c), Manoj Tiwary, Kaif Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravikant Singh, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Kazi Saifi, Suvankar Bal.

Assam Squad: Rishav Das(c), Pallavkumar Das, Abhishek Thakuri(w), Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Denish Das, Pritam Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Arup Das, Amit Sinha, Mrinmoy Dutta.

