ICC Champions Trophy 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy gets underway today (Feb 20), with defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand taking on each other in the opening encounter. The PAK vs NZ CT 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). Jio Star are the official broadcaster of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India, but will the eight-nation event be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the ICC CT 2025 viewing option. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of an ICC event in Pakistan after 29 long years, with the last event being World Cup 1996, where they were co-hosts along with India, and Sri Lanka. A total of eight teams, including Pakistan, who are the defending champions will take part in the ninth edition, where only India's matches will be played in Dubai, under the mutual agreement between ICC, BCCI, and PCB under the Hybrid-model. Eight teams are divided into two pools, Group A and B, where two top from each will qualify for the semi-finals.

Is ICC Champions Trophy Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network holds the broadcast rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. However, the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy will not be available for telecast on DD Sports for both DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming online of CT 2025 in India.

