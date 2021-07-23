Shikhar Dhawan-led India have already sealed the series against Sri Lanka and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep when the two teams face off in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series. IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). So ahead of the game, we bring you IND vs SL telecast and live streaming details on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match in Colombo.

India ere the superior team in the opening two games, putting on a dominating display in the first while recording an epic comeback in the second while Sri Lanka have left to rue missed chances while ending on the losing side. And with the series already sealed, both sides are predicted to make some changes, India giving fringe players a chance while Sri Lanka hoping to get back to winning ways. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things.

Is IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Network will provide the live telecast for the IND vs SL 3rd ODI match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Sony Sports Network will be providing the live telecast.

DD Sports to Live Telecast IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Match

#TeamIndia have a golden chance to claim a series sweep. Can they continue their winning streak? 🏏 3rd ODI 🗓️ July 23 ⏰ 3 PM onwards..... Don't miss all the #LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 ( DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/wW1vzr1Cxz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 22, 2021

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide the live stream of the commentary.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Commentary

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar/Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera/Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

