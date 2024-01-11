IND vs AFG DD Sports Live Streaming Online: In what is India's last T20I series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June, the Men in Blue face Afghanistan in a three-game series. The series opener between India and Afghanistan takes place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali with a start time at 07:00 PM. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AFG DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sports18, part of Viacom18 Network, are the official broadcasters of India vs Afghanistan 2024 series but will IND vs AFG 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma is back as the captain of T20I team and will be in action for the first time after the semifinal against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli is part of the squad as well but will miss the series opener due to personal reasons. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will miss the services of experienced spinner Rashid Khan who is recovering from a lower-back surgery.

Is IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 final live telecast as well. However, the IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AFG live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platform like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Afghanistan Cricket Match in Mohali.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 final live commentary will be available on radio as well. Akashvani or AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AFG. However, Prasar Bharati Sports will not provide the live audio commentary on its YouTube channel.

