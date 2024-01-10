IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: India takes on Afghanistan in the first of the three-match T20I series. The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I takes place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali and has a start time of 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AFG on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of IND vs AFG 1st T20I match. India vs Afghanistan 2024 Schedule: Get IND vs AFG T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Squads and Venue Details.

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the Indian T20I team for the first time since ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Interestingly, this is the only assignment for the Indian cricket team in shorter format before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June in West Indies and USA. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from Afghanistan to complete our IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Deep Dasgupta Reflects on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Inclusion in India Squad for Afghanistan T20I Series 2024.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Sanju Samson (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Rinku Singh (IND).

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND) and Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG).

IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Azmatullah Omarzai (vc).

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Sanju Samson (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND) and Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG).

