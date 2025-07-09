-IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Preview: The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host what promises to be an epic IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 of the five-match series. After being dealt a blow in Leeds, the India National Cricket Team bounced right back with an emphatic performance at Edgbaston. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series is levelled 1-1 after two Tests and fans can expect more drama and action from these two sides. India were in control for a good part in Leeds in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series opener but lost the plot in the end with England romping home to a five-wicket win. At Edgbaston, it was captain Shubman Gill and bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj who were the central figures in India's comeback in the series with a massive 336-run victory. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match at Lord’s.

India on their part, would be high on confidence and momentum as they take on England in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's Cricket Ground. India's batting has been in red-hot form in both the IND vs ENG 2025 Tests so far and the bowling stepped up and made their presence felt big time at Edgbaston, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah--something that is indeed a massive boost for the Men in Blue. Shubman Gill, one of the protagonists in India's historic win at Edgbaston, will look to continue his good form and his performance will be crucial for India once again. India also are expected to witness the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Edgbaston Test. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Third Match at Lord's.

England on the other hand, will hope to bounce back and do so with emphasis. Ben Stokes and his men were totally brushed aside at Edgbaston and were outplayed across departments. While the England National Cricket Team has retained faith in their batting department, they made a change to their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 and that is, the inclusion of Jofra Archer. The tearaway pacer was picked in place of Josh Tongue and with the Lord's pitch expected to be a green top, England will look to make the most of the surface as well as the returning bowler, who will play his first Test since 2021.

When is IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025?

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team third Test 2025 will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, starting on Thursday, July 10. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test is set to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs ENG H2H Record in Tests?

India and England have faced each other in 138 Test matches so far. Out of these 138 Tests, India have won 36 while England have secured 52 wins. A total of 50 matches have finished in draws. India had beaten England by 151 runs the last time these two teams met at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2021 where KL Rahul had starred with a 129-run knock. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, London Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Lord's.

Who Are The IND vs ENG 3rd Test Key Players?

Shubman Gill Jamie Smith Mohammed Siraj Harry Brook Akash Deep

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Shoaib Bashir

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

