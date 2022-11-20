India takes on New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The first T20I in Wellington was washed out due to heavy rains and thus the series now effectively becomes a two-game affair. Amazon Prime Video are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand 2022 series but will IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Check out all the answers below. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates Online.

With first game washed out, it will be interesting to see what sort of combination India plays under Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the squad and that means youngsters will get some chance to showcase their talent. All eyes will be on India's fast bowling department, as pacer Umran Malik is expected to feature in the playing XI. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 as well. The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports on Free Dish, and other DTT Platforms. It won't be available on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs NZ would not be available on DD National though. Mount Maunganui Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

