After rain washed out the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Wellington the teams are back for the second fixture. Wth first game washed out, the three-match series now becomes a two-game affair and both the teams will be looking to put best foot forward. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down for all the information. India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2022, Mount Maunganui Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Bay Oval.

Under Hardik Pandya, teams India will be looking to start afresh after losing the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand suffered a smilier fate in the T20 World Cup 2022 and lost their semis against Pakistan. India is looking to build a new team under the leadership of Pandya. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination, team India fields in their fixture provided weather remains clear.

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played at the Mount Maunganui in Bay Oval on November 20, 2022 (Saturday). The IND vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 on TV?

Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ 2022 series in India. However, fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match on TV. DD Sports will provide the live telecast of the match on DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022?

Fans will be able to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 on online platforms as Amazon Prime are the official broadcaster of the series. Fans will need to get Amazon Prime subscription to catch the action live.

